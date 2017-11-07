Decision On Shutting Delhi Schools By This Evening: Manish Sisodia Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the Delhi government would take a final decision on the closure of schools and introduction of the odd-even car rationing scheme after examining a report from environment department.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the Delhi government would take a final decision on the closure of schools and introduction of the odd-even car rationing scheme after examining a report from environment department. He has directed the environment department to submit a report on the city's pollution level by this evening. Delhi woke up to 'severe' air quality today under a blanket of thick haze, as pollution levels breached the permissible standards by multiple times.



Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi,



The rapid fall in air quality and visibility began last evening itself as moisture combined with pollutants shrouded the city in a thick cover of haze.



By 10 am today, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded 'severe' air quality, meaning the intensity of pollution was extreme.

Delhi smog: Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, called for a few days' holiday in schools



The Indian Medical Association has called for an annual half marathon on November 19 to be cancelled to protect runners and volunteers from high levels of deadly particulate matter.



According to Mr. Sisodia, the Chief Minister has sought an appointment with Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan to discuss the alarming situation.



"Hv called a meeting at 5.30pm with Edu, Health & Env Dept with today's pollution data and all relevant studies (sic)," Sisodia tweeted.

Hv called a meeting at 5.30pm with Edu, Health & Env Dept with today's pollution data and all relevant studies. - Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) November 7, 2017

"We are closely monitoring the situation and will take a final decision on it once the report comes. The Delhi government has requested the Centre several times to intervene in the issue of crop burning in neighbouring states but the central government has not responded yet," he told reporters.



Meanwhile, Delhi High Court asked Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan to inform the court about action taken against stubble burning.



ANI reported that the court also observed that "situation is grave in wake of advisories issued against sending children to school & discouraging morning walks by people".

Delhi HC observed "situation is grave in wake of advisories issued against sending children to school & discouraging morning walks by ppl" - ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2017

(With Inputs from PTI)



