In 'Gas Chamber' Delhi, Primary Schools Won't Open Tomorrow: 10 Updates

Delhi woke up to a thick brown haze this morning, eyes smarting and an irritation in nose, throat

There will be no classes till Class 5 tomorrow in Delhi schools and no assembly or outdoor activities for older students, the city government announced today as thick, brown smog descended upon the world's most polluted capital city today, impelling a top medical body to declare a "public health emergency". A Supreme Court-appointed panel has recommended emergency measures like four times the parking fees to discourage the use of cars and reduced metro fares.