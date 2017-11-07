In 'Gas Chamber' Delhi, Primary Schools Won't Open Tomorrow: 10 Updates

The air quality index, which measures the concentration of poisonous particulate matter in the air, hit the "severe" level of 451 on a scale where the maximum reading is 500 and where anything above 100 is considered unhealthy by the Central Pollution Control Board.

Delhi | Edited by | Updated: November 07, 2017 18:40 IST
Delhi woke up to a thick brown haze this morning, eyes smarting and an irritation in nose, throat

There will be no classes till Class 5 tomorrow in Delhi schools and no assembly or outdoor activities for older students, the city government announced today as thick, brown smog descended upon the world's most polluted capital city today, impelling a top medical body to declare a "public health emergency". A Supreme Court-appointed panel has recommended emergency measures like four times the parking fees to discourage the use of cars and reduced metro fares.
Here are the top 10 developments in this story on Delhi air pollution:
  1. Announcing that primary schools would be shut, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said: "I would also request people to avoid morning walks. The situation is close to a severe crisis."
  2. The Delhi government has put out health advisories for high-risk groups, mainly the children and elderly, saying they should avoid outdoor activities.
  3. Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, likening Delhi to a "gas chamber", hadtweeted his suggestion that schools should be closed for a few days. "Every year, during this time of the year, Delhi becomes a gas chamber for almost a month," Mr Kejriwal said.
  4. Mr Kejriwal sought an appointment with Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan, but he is in Germany for a climate change summit. The Chief Minister said a meeting was possible only on Thursday, when Dr Vardhan returned.
  5. Alarm over Delhi's rising pollution spiked today as residents woke up to a thick brown haze this morning, eyes smarting and an irritation in the nose and throat.
  6. The air quality index in parts of Delhi was at such a high level in parts of Delhi that it "is equal to smoking 50 cigarettes a day," Arvind Kumar, chairman for chest surgery at Sir Ganga Ram hospital, told Reuters.
  7. Noting the deadly smog, the Indian Medical Association called for an annual half marathon on November 19 to be cancelled to protect runners and volunteers from high levels of deadly particulate matter.
  8. The air quality index, which measures the concentration of poisonous particulate matter in the air, hit the "severe" level of 451 on a scale where the maximum reading is 500 and where anything above 100 is considered unhealthy.
  9. In some parts of Delhi, the air quality was beyond the maximum level, according to the US embassy's real-time air quality index. The embassy's website said that levels of the fine pollutants known as PM2.5 that are most harmful to health reached 703 -- well over double the threshold of 300 that is classed as hazardous. It stood at 999 for the RK Puram area, beyond which no readings are available.
  10. Vehicle emissions and dust from construction sites were the factors blamed for that spike, besides firecrackers and farm burnings in north India. The Delhi government blamed the centre for not stepping in to stop farm burnings in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana.

Delhi pollutionair pollutionManish Sisodia

