CUET UG 2026 Exam Tomorrow: NTA Issues Guidelines, Lists Required Documents

NTA CUET UG 2026: National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued important exam-day guidelines for candidates appearing in Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (CUET UG) 2026.

In an advisory released on X, the NTA said following the official guidelines would help make the examination experience smooth and hassle-free for candidates.

Before heading to your CUET UG 2026 examination centre, ensure all required documents are ready.



Following the official guidelines will help make your exam experience smooth and hassle free.#NTA #NTAUpdate #NTAExams #CUET2026 #StudentAdvisory pic.twitter.com/j16VxlbntF — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 9, 2026

According to the notice, candidates whose live photograph does not match their Aadhaar or registered ID proof must carry the required original certificate duly attested by the competent authority for verification at the exam centre.

The agency also advised candidates wearing religious or customary attire to report early for mandatory frisking and checking procedures.

The NTA specified that only certain items will be allowed inside the examination centre. These include a transparent water bottle, transparent ballpoint pen, admit card with self-declaration, two passport-size photographs, original valid photo ID proof, diabetic-related eatables (if required), and PwD/PwBD certificates, wherever applicable.

Candidates have also been instructed to carry the same photo ID proof that was uploaded during the online application process.