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CUET UG 2026 Exam Tomorrow: NTA Issues Guidelines, Lists Required Documents

NTA has issued exam-day guidelines for CUET UG 2026 candidates to ensure a smooth and hassle-free examination process.

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CUET UG 2026 Exam Tomorrow: NTA Issues Guidelines, Lists Required Documents
NTA Releases Key Exam Day Guidelines For CUET UG 2026 Candidates
  • NTA issued exam-day guidelines for CUET UG 2026 candidates to ensure smooth exams
  • Candidates with mismatched live photos must carry attested original certificates for verification
  • Early reporting is advised for candidates in religious or customary attire due to frisking
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NTA CUET UG 2026: National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued important exam-day guidelines for candidates appearing in Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (CUET UG) 2026.

In an advisory released on X, the NTA said following the official guidelines would help make the examination experience smooth and hassle-free for candidates.

According to the notice, candidates whose live photograph does not match their Aadhaar or registered ID proof must carry the required original certificate duly attested by the competent authority for verification at the exam centre.

The agency also advised candidates wearing religious or customary attire to report early for mandatory frisking and checking procedures.

The NTA specified that only certain items will be allowed inside the examination centre. These include a transparent water bottle, transparent ballpoint pen, admit card with self-declaration, two passport-size photographs, original valid photo ID proof, diabetic-related eatables (if required), and PwD/PwBD certificates, wherever applicable.

Candidates have also been instructed to carry the same photo ID proof that was uploaded during the online application process.

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