Common University Entrance Test UG 2025 Scorecard To Be Out Soon, Check After Result Process

CUET UG 2025 Scorecard: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate (UG) result soon. Once released, candidates will be able to download the result on the official website, cuet.nta.ac.in. The after result process involves a counselling session for admissions.

CUET UG 2025 Scorecard: How To Download CUET Scorecard?

Visit the official website, cuet.nta.ac.in.

Under the "Activity board", click on " CUET UG 2025 Result".

A new link will open.

Enter your login credentials.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

CUET UG 2025 Scorecard: After Result Process

After the declaration of the result, candidates will be required to go through counselling process where they will be given admission based on the cut-off list, their scores and the ranks.

For the admission process to begin, candidates must fill out the application or the counselling form on the website and select their preferred college or university.

The seat allotment list will be released and candidates will have the option to either accept the allotment or wait for the second allotment list to be released.

Candidates who accept the seat allotment result will have to pay the prescribed fee and submit the required documents for admission.

The CUET UG 2025 was conducted from May 13 and June 4 and over 13 lakh candidates from India and outside the country had participated in the exam.

