CUET PG 2025: Deadline To Make Corrections On Application Form Today, Check Details

NTA has also invited universities to participate in CUET PG 2025, with registration open until March 7, 2025.

NTA has clarified that no corrections will be allowed after deadline under any circumstances.
CUET PG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the correction window for CUET PG application forms today. Candidates who wish to make changes to their registration forms can do so until 11.50pm.

NTA has clarified that no corrections will be allowed after the deadline under any circumstances. If applicable, candidates must pay the additional fee using Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

"Since this is a one-time facility to prevent any inconvenience, candidates should make corrections carefully, as no further opportunities will be provided," NTA stated.

CUET PG 2025 Application: Steps To Make Corrections

Step 1. Visit the official website
Step 2. Click on the application correction link on the homepage
Step 3. Log in using your credentials
Step 4. Modify the required details in the application form
Step 5. Save and download the updated form for future reference

Editable Details

Candidates can modify the following details:

  • Name, father's or mother's name
  • Educational qualifications
  • Exam city preferences (based on permanent and present address)
  • Date of birth
  • Gender
  • Category/sub-category
  • Test paper code

If a candidate reduces the number of test papers, the fee will not be refunded.

Non-Editable Details

The following details cannot be changed:

  • Mobile number
  • Email address
  • Permanent and present address
  • Uploaded photograph and signature

NTA has also invited universities to participate in CUET PG 2025, with registration open until March 7, 2025. The CUET PG 2025 admit card is expected to be released on March 9, 2025, and exams will be conducted from March 13 to 31, 2025.

