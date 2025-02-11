CUET PG 2025 Correction Window To Close Tomorrow

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the window for making correction in the CUET PG application forms on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. Candidates who wish to make any changes in the registration forms can do so by 11:50 pm tomorrow.



The NTA noted that no correction in particulars will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances after the set deadline. The additional fee (wherever applicable) should be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI.



"Since, it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardship to them, the candidates are advised to do the correction very carefully, as no further opportunity for correction will be given to the candidates," noted NTA.

CUET PG 2025 Application: How to make corrections

Step 1: Visit the official website

Visit the official website Step 2: On the homepage, click on the application correction link.

On the homepage, click on the application correction link. Step 3: Enter login credentials and sign in.

Enter login credentials and sign in. Step 4: Modify the necessary details in the application form.

Modify the necessary details in the application form. Step 5: Save and download the updated application for future reference.

Details that can be edited

Candidates will be allowed to modify specific details in their application form, including:

Candidate's name, father's or mother's name

Educational qualifications

Exam city preferences (based on permanent and present address)

Date of birth

Gender

Category/sub-category

Test paper code

Note: If a candidate reduces the number of test papers, the fee will not be refunded.

Details that cannot be changed

The following details are non-editable:

Mobile number

Email address

Permanent and present address

Uploaded photograph and signature

NTA has invited universities interested in participating in CUET PG 2025 to register by March 7, 2025. The CUET PG 2025 admit card is expected to be released by March 9, 2025, and the exams are scheduled to take place between March 13 and 31, 2025.

