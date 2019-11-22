Calcutta University Result For BA, B.Sc. Part II Exam Out. Direct Link Here

Calcutta University announces BA, B.Sc. Part II result

University of Calcutta has released the B.A./B.Sc. Part II (Honours/General and Major) Examination results today. The BA ND B.Sc. part II results for Honours and General stream students under 1+1+1 system are available on the official results hosting website, 'wbresults.nic.in'. Students who appeared in the part II exam will need their examination roll number to view and download their result.

Before this, Calcutta University had released the result for the B.Com. Semester IV (Honours & General) exam 2019 (under CBCS) on November 7, 2019.

Calcutta University BA, B.Sc. Part II Exam Result: How To Check

Follow the steps given here to download your Calcutta University result:

Step one: Go to official result portal: wbresults.nic.in

Step two: Click on the result link "B.A./B.Sc. Part II (Honours/General and Major) Examination, 2019 (under 1+1+1 system)"

Step three: Enter your examination roll number.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

Calcutta University BA, B.Sc. Part II Result Direct Link

Students are advised to download their marks statement from the official website and keep it safe until the official statement is released by the University.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.