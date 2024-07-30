CTET 2024 Results Expected Soon, Check Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is soon expected to release the results for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024. Once released, candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results on the official website They will be required to enter their login credentials to accessing the results.

CBSE had earlier released the answer key for the exam.

In the answer key notification, CBSE stated that if a challenge is approved by the board, which means that a mistake in the provisional answer key is discovered by subject experts, a policy decision will be made and the cost would be returned.

The exam was held on July 7 across 136 cities nationwide in two shifts.

Following the release of the CTET July 2024 result, each candidate will receive their marksheet and eligibility certificate via their DigiLocker accounts. To ensure security, the mark sheets and certificates will feature an encrypted QR code that can be scanned and verified using the DigiLocker app.

The CTET 2024 had two papers: Paper 1 for candidates aiming to teach Classes 1 to 5, and Paper 2 for those intending to teach Classes 6 to 8. The examination comprised 150 multiple-choice questions, with each correct answer awarding one mark. There is no negative marking.

The CTET 2024 qualification certificates will be valid for life for all categories. There is no cap on the number of attempts a person can make to obtain the CTET certification. Qualified candidates may retake the test to improve their scores.



