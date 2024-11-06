CSEET Mock Test To Be Held Today, Check Details

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the mock test for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November session today. Candidates who have registered for the entrance exam are required to appear in the mock test to familiarize themselves with the pattern of the exam.

Candidates will be required to download the Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in their laptop/desktop for appearing in the mock test/CSEET. The SEB can be downloaded from the following link: https://www.icsi.edu/media/webmodules/CSEETNov24SecureBrowserDownloadProcessV2.pdf

The user Id and password for the mock test will be communicated by E- Mail / SMS to the candidates separately.

An official notification by the ICSI reads, "Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) is scheduled to be conducted on Saturday 9th November 2024 through Remote Proctored mode. To familiarize the candidates with the remote proctoring process, the Institute has decided to conduct a mock test for 2 hour's durations on 6th November 2024. Appearance in the mock test is required in view of its importance and usefulness for the candidates. Candidates shall log-in 30 minutes prior to the stipulated time."

Exam format

The Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test will evaluate students based on four subjects that include- Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment and Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude. The exam will be conducted in Remote Proctored Mode from anywhere across the country where students will be monitored online by invigilators.

In order to qualify the Company Secretary entrance exam, students will be required to score aggregate of 50 per cent and a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each paper. There is no negative marking in the exam.

The institute also clarified that candidates will not be allowed to use calculator, pen/pencil, paper/notebook in CSEET.

Candidates should keep with them admit card and identity card issued by Government departments viz. Passport, Driving Licence, PAN Card, UID Aadhaar Card, Voter Card handy for verification by the remote proctors.

Applicants will not be allowed to leave the test until its submission. No break will be permitted during the test. The result of candidates will be withheld/cancelled if found violating any of the instructions regarding conduct of CSEET.