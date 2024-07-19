CSEET 2024: Company Secretary Entrance Test Results To Be Out Tomorrow

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the results of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) tomorrow around 2 pm. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results on the official website www.icsi.edu by using their login credentials.

The institute will also upload the formal e-result-cum-marks statement of the CSEET immediately after the release of the results. Students will be able to download the results for their reference, use and records. The institute will not issue any physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement to the candidates.

The CSEET entrance exam was held on July 6, 7 and 8, 2024.

ICSI conducted the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on Saturday, July 6, 2024 through remote proctored mode. CSEET evaluates students based on four subjects that include- Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment and Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude.

In order to qualify the exam, students will be required to achieve at least 40 per cent marks in each of the four papers individually, and an overall aggregate of 50 per cent marks.

As per the official website, "The Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 6th July, 2024, 07th July 2024 and 8th July, 2024 would be declared on Saturday, 20th July, 2024 at 02:00 pm. The result along with individual candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the institute's website www.icsi.edu"

CSEET is conducted for admission to the Company Secretaries course. UGC recognises the CS qualification as equivalent to a postgraduate degree.