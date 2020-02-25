CS Result Released For December Exams. Check Here

ICSI result 2020: CS results for the December examinations released at icsi.edu.

ICSI CS result 2020: CS Professional programme (old and new syllabus) and Executive programme (old and new syllabus) examination results have been released today. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India or ICSI, the professional body in India to develop and regulate the profession of Company Secretaries in the country, has released its CS results for the December examinations at icsi.edu. A total of 9 CS students have clinched the top 3 spots in both the programmes. Harshit Jain has topped the CS Professional programme in old syllabus and Shruti Kalpesh Shah has topped the programme in new syllabus. Other toppers in CS Professional (old syllabus) programme are Sushil Prasad Kumavat and Abdulkadir Khozem Jawadwala.

ICSI result 2020: CS results direct links

Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet

All India Provisional Merit List - Executive Programme Old Syllabus

Top 3 Rank Holders - Executive Programme Old Syllabus

All India Provisional Merit List - Executive Programme New Syllabus

Top 3 Rank Holders - Executive Programme New Syllabus

All India Provisional Merit List - Professional Programme Old Syllabus

Top 3 Rank Holders - Professional Programme Old Syllabus

All India Provisional Merit List - Professional Programme New Syllabus

Top 3 Rank Holders - Professional Programme New Syllabus

A statement from the Institute had said earlier the ICSI result for the Professional candidates will be released at 11.00 am today while the Executive results will be available in the afternoon at 2.00 pm.

"Result of CS Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) and Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examinations held in December, 2019 would be declared on Tuesday, the 25 th February, 2020...," the Institute said recently.

Formal e-result-cum-marks statement of Executive programme examination has been uploaded on the website of Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records, the statement regarding CS result declaration added.

It also said that no physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued to the candidates.

"The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examination will be despatched to the candidates at their registered address immediately after declaration of the result," it said.

"In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such candidates may contact the Institute at: exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars," a statement from the Joint Secretary, Directorate of Examinations, ICSI said.

