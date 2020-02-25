ICSI Declares Result. 9 CS Students In Top 3 Spots For Executive, Professional Courses

ICSI CS result is available at icsi.edu.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the CS result for the exam held in December. The ICSI CS result has been declared in two phases: CS Professional exam result was announced at 11 am and CS Executive exam result was announced at 2 pm.

ICSI CS Result Link

A total of 9 CS students have clinched the top 3 spots in both the programmes.

Harshit Jain has topped the CS Professional programme in old syllabus and Shruti Kalpesh Shah has topped the programme in new syllabus.

Other toppers in CS Professional (old syllabus) programme are Sushil Prasad Kumavat and Abdulkadir Khozem Jawadwala.

The second and third toppers of CS Professional (new syllabus) programme are Urvashi Gupta and Maitri Yogesh Meghani. A total of 36 students are in top 25 positions in this programme.

In the CS Executive programme (old syllabus) Priya G is the topper and in CS Executive (new syllabus) programme Kalyani Ashwin Pundlik is the topper.

Click here for more Education News