ICSI To Announce CS Result Today For December Exams

ICSI result 2020: CS results for the December examinations will be released at icsi.edu.

ICSI CS result 2020: CS Professional programme (old and new syllabus) and Executive programme (old and new syllabus) examination results will be released today. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India or ICSI, the professional body in India to develop and regulate the profession of Company Secretaries in the country, will release its CS results for the December examinations at icsi.edu. The Institute will release the CS result for exams held for both Professional and Executive programmes on its official website.

A statement from the Institute said the ICSI result for the Professional candidates will be released at 11.00 am today while the Executive results will be available in the afternoon at 2.00 pm.

"Result of CS Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) and Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examinations held in December, 2019 would be declared on Tuesday, the 25 th February, 2020...," the Institute said in a statement recently.

Formal e-result-cum-marks statement of Executive programme examination will be uploaded on the website of Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records, the statement regarding CS result declaration added.

It also said that no physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued to the candidates.

"The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examination will be despatched to the candidates at their registered address immediately after declaration of the result," it said.

"In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such candidates may contact the Institute at: exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars," a statement from the Joint Secretary, Directorate of Examinations, ICSI said.

Click here for more Education News

