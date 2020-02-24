ICSI To Release December Exam Result Tomorrow

ICSI CS result date update: ICSI CS result on February 25

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) would announce the CS Professional and CS Executive exam result tomorrow (February 25). The CS results will be available on the official website of the company at icsi.edu.

"Result of CS Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) and Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examinations held in December, 2019 would be declared on Tuesday, the 25th February, 2020," the ICSI said in a notification released on February 24.

The CS Professional programme result will be announced at 11 am and the CS Executive programme result will be available at 2 pm.

The result and the marks statement, which will be a single document, will be released for both the programmes tomorrow.

"Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) examination will be uploaded on the website of Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued," the notice also reads.

The result document of the CS Professional programme will be despatched to the candidates at their registered address immediately after declaration of the result. Candidates who do not receive their result copy can contact ICSI.

The CS Foundation programme result, the last one to have been held, was announced in January.

ICSI has decided to drop CS Foundation programme from its curriculum and has introduced CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET). 10+2 pass candidates are also eligible to appear for CSEET. Candidates who have qualified ICAI and ICMAI final course will be exempted from qualifying CSEET.

