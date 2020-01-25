ICSI CS Result Announced; Girls Clinch Top Spots

ICSI CS Foundation result is available at icsi.edu.

ICSI CS Foundation programme result has been declared. Girls have clinched the top spots in the CS foundation result. Manya Shrivastava, Ruchi Rakesh Agrawal and Mariya Tinwala have secured the first, second and third ranks, respectively.

ICSI CS Result Link

A total of 299 students have been placed in the top 25 positions.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the CS Foundation programme result today at 11 am. The ICSI CS result along with candidate's subject wide break up of marks is available at the official website at icsi.edu.

ICSI had announced the CS Foundation result date on January 21.

"Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Foundation Programme Examination will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records," the notice released by ICSI regarding the CS result reads.

The ICSI is expected to announce CS Executive and Professional results next. However the results can be expected a bit late as the exams were postponed thrice.

This year onwards after CS exam registration, ICSI would allow students to edit their application forms. Candidates can edit their name , photograph and signature, if these have been uploaded incorrectly in the application form. For editing the name, candidates have to pay Rs 200 per change. Likewise for changes in photograph or signature candidates would be charged Rs 100 per change.

