ICSI To Declare CS Foundation Result This Week

No physical copy of result-cum-marks statement shall be issued to the candidates.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) would announce the CS Foundation programme result on January 25 at 11 am. The CS result along with candidate's subject wide break up of marks will be available at the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

"The Result of CS Foundation Programme examination held on 28th and 29th December, 2019 would be declared on Saturday, the 25th January, 2020 at 11:00 A.M," said ICSI in a notification released today (January 20).

"Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Foundation Programme Examination will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records," the notice adds.

The results for CS Executive and Professional exams can be expected a bit late. The exams were postponed thrice.

This year onwards after CS exam registration, ICSI would allow students to edit their application forms. Candidates can edit their name , photograph and signature, if these have been uploaded incorrectly in the application form. For editing the name, candidates have to pay Rs 200 per change. Likewise for changes in photograph or signature candidates would be charged Rs 100 per change.

