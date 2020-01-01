ICSI To Allow Candidates To Edit Registration Forms

ICSI would levy charges for the changes made in the registration forms.

In the line of other professional and educational organisations, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) which regulates the Company Secretary (CS) admission and examination, among other responsibilities, has decided to allow candidates to edit their registration forms. Candidates can edit their name , photograph and signature, if these have been uploaded incorrectly in the application form.

For editing the name, candidates have to pay Rs 200 per change. Likewise for changes in photograph or signature candidates would be charged Rs 100 per change.

This would, in a way, reduce submission of multiple applications, where candidates fill a new application form after they make a mistake in the previous one.

Meanwhile, ICSI is currently conducting CS Executive and Professional exams for those centres where the exams were postponed. The ICSI CS exams would continue till January 3. The results are expected to be released in February.

CS exams are held twice a year: June and December.

Also, in order to promote CS education, ICSI has waived fee for the students of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and North Eastern region for its CS Foundation and Executive programme.

