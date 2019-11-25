ICSI Announces Fee Waiver To Promote CS Education

The scheme is effective from September 1, 2019, said ICSI.

With an aim to promote professional education accessible and affordable to all, the regulator of Company Secretary (CS) profession in India, The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), has waived fee for the students of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and North Eastern region for its CS Foundation and Executive programme.

The scheme is effective from September 1, 2019, said ICSI.

The CS is an in-house legal expert of a Company responsible for all regulatory compliances. An expert in corporate laws, securities laws & capital market and corporate governance, the CS is the Chief advisor to the board of directors on best practices in corporate governance.

Students who have cleared the 10+2 exam and graduate exam/ common proficiency test of ICAI/ foundation programme of ICAI-CMA are eligible. Those who join CS course after 10+2 have to undergo three stages of learning: Foundation, Executive and Professional and those who join after completing graduation can directly begin the CS course from Executive level.

ICSI functions under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and is the only recognized professional body of its kind. The members of the ICSI serve the trade and industry and play an important role in the areas of Corporate Laws, Securities Laws, Corporate Governance, advocacy and appearances before the Tribunals and other authorities.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.