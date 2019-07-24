Institute Of Company Secretaries To Announce CS Foundation Result Tomorrow

CS Result 2019: ICSI will release the result for CS Foundation tomorrow

CS Result 2019: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the result for CS Foundation exam tomorrow. The result will be released on the result website at 11:00 am. The CS Foundation result along with individual candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute's official website, www.icsi.edu. The e-mark statement will be released on the official website and students should download their marks since no physical marks sheet will be released.

CS Foundation Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official ICSI website: www.icsi.edu.

Step two: Click on the link for result and e-mark sheet.

Step three: In the new window, enter your roll number and click on submit.

Step four: View and download your e-mark sheet.

ICSI had released the result for CS Foundation exam conducted in December 2018 in February this year.

Kalyani Ashwin Pundlik and Yukti Jain were the first and second rank holders in the CS Foundation December 2018 exam. Janvi and Muskan Sahu were jointly the third topper. 352 candidates were placed in the top 25 ranks.

Meanwhile, the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI) released the result for the Common Proficiency Test (CPT) held in June 2019 on July 18.

