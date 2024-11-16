CS Executive Entrance Test Results To Be Out On This Date

The Institute of Company Secretary of India (ICSI) will release the results for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on November 18, 2024 at 11 am. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results on the official website of ICSI by using their login credentials. They will be required to enter their login credentials to access the results. The result along with individual candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute's website: www.icsi.edu

Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, November, 2024 session will be uploaded on the website of institute immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records.

The institute will not issue any physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement to the candidates.

The CSEET 2024 November session was held on November 9-11, 2024.

Passing of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) is one of the mandatory conditions for all candidates seeking registration to Executive Programme of Company Secretary course.

The CSEET exam is conducted for two hours. The break-up of marks of each paper in computer-based CSEET in MCQ pattern is as under: