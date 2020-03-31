COVID-19: IIT Guwahati Prepares Hand Sanitizers, Protective Gears

Since the initial days of this outbreak, IIT Guwahati has prepared hand sanitizers at its various departments and academic centres and is in the process of preparing at least 5000 sanitizer bottles and provide them to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital and Assam government, a statement from the Institute said.

The Institute has provided two real-time PCR machines to GMCH for the diagnosis of Coronavirus and according to the statement, these machines would help in ramping the testing process by analysing 1000 samples if run for 12 hours continuously and 2000 samples in 24 hours.

On the research front, multiple efforts are being made for vaccine development at the Department of Bioscience and Bioengineering at IIT Guwahati.

Various other departments are involved in developing multiple routes to have a diagnostic and therapeutic approach for the early detection of various viral infections.

The faculty members of Bioscience & Bioengineering and Chemistry Departments and Center for Nanotechnology have also initiated research proposals to combat COVID-19 against the urgent calls of the Government of India, the statement said.

In addition, the Departments of Mechanical Engineering and Electronics & Electrical Engineering are making efforts to develop several state-of-the-art technologies which include, robot-based drug/food carrying unit to work in isolation wards and robot-based screening units, large and high capacity autoclave machine, handheld temperature measuring units, hospital beds including ICU beds, ventilators, medical waste disposal in the isolation wards, shower for disinfection, WHO specified masks and hand sanitizers.

The Departments of Chemistry and Bioscience & Bioengineering are developing prototype protective gears with antiviral and superhydrophobic coatings while the Department of Chemical Engineering is working to develop Biodegradable plastic based Medical Textile, the statement said.

The Department of Design has developed a prototype 3D printed full face shield including head gear which can be scaled up immediately.

Further, faculty members also have developed a PCR machine in-house which has been patented and is ready for commercialization whereas portable OFET sensors fabricated at the Institute could be integrated for COVID diagnosis.

In addition, the Institute is also in the process of setting up an advanced research centre (BSL-III/IV laboratory) for COVID-19 analysis, which would help the entire Northeast region to test for COVID-19 and other dreadful virus detection and diagnosis.

Talking about setting up a research centre for COVID-19 analysis, Prof TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, "Our idea is to make this a state-of-the-art facility for the entire Northeast region. This centre in future would help to develop highly competent manpower for diagnosis of different infectious diseases in the early stage of infection and thus its prevention too".

Click here for more Education News