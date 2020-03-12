COVID 19: AMU issues advisory amid coronavirus outbreak

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has issued an advisory amid COVID 19 (coronavirus) spread, which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation, stating that all educational tours outside Aligarh district are postponed till April 15, 2020 and that the matter will be reviewed after two weeks depending on the situation.

In the announcement, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor has advised students and staff to avoid unnecessary travel outside Aligarh and to keep away from organising gatherings of more than 100 persons for functions, conferences, seminars and workshops till April 15.

"He pointed out that the instructions issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India and University Grants Commission regarding the issue should be widely circulated and followed by all staff and students," AMU Public Relations Officer Omar Saleem Peerzada said.

Earlier in the day, IIT Bombay also said that it has advised all 'campusites' to avoid traveling and mass gatherings.

"We are watching all health advisories from the Government. We shall comply with the directives of the health officials. At the same time, we are preparing contingency plans so as not to disturb the academic activities to the best of our abilities," a statement from IIT Bombay said.

"As of today, advisory posters have been put up across campus and biometric attendance is cancelled," the statement said.

