SWAYAM Prabha Channels Now Available On Airtel DTH, Tata Sky

SWAYAM Prabha channels air curriculum based content on various subjects

SWAYAM Prabha channel, a group of 32 DTH channels providing high quality educational curriculum, will now also be available on Tata Sky and Airtel DTH. SWAYAM Prabha channels were earlier available only on DD-DTH, Dish TV, and Jio TV app.

In an attempt to reach out more students, Central Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, and I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar requested TATA Sky and Airtel DTH operators to air some SWAYAM Prabha channels on their DTH platform.

📢Announcement

Educational content related to #schooleducation (earlier telecasted only on DD-DTH, Dish TV & Jio TV App via #SWAYAMPrabha) will NOW be broadcasted on @TataSky & @airtelindia DTH operators as well.

Request your DTH 'Service Provider' for these channels for FREE! pic.twitter.com/eKkBGiiouL — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 10, 2020

Upon their request, both the operators have agreed to air three SWAYAM Prabha channels on their platform. With addition of these platforms, SWAYAM Prabha channels would be available to a wider audience. The channels will be available for free to air.

Mr. Pokhriyal said that in this way students can continue their education even while sitting at home.

SWAYAM Prabha is a group of 32 DTH channels providing high quality educational curriculum based course contents covering diverse disciplines such as arts, science, commerce, performing arts, social sciences and humanities subjects, engineering, technology, law, medicine, agriculture etc.

The channel number in different DTH service providers are as follows:

Airtel TV: Channel no. 475, Channel no. 476, and Channel no. 477

Tata Sky: Channel no. 756 which pops up window for SWAYAM Prabha DTH Channels

Dish TV: Channel no. 946, Channel no. 947, Channel no. 949, and Channel no. 950

Students can watch education programs on these channels and on NIOS YouTube channel with 6 hours of recorded broadcast from 7 am to 1 pm followed by 6 hours of Live Session from 1 pm to 7 pm. For each broadcast, four different subject experts would take one and half hour session each. Learners can also ask questions from home through phone call.

Kadapa 9 West Godavari 7 Chittoor 6 Prakasam 4 Anantapur 3 East Godavari 2 Details Awaited* 219 348 338 6 4 Madhya Pradesh District Cases Indore 101 Bhopal 42 Morena 12 Jabalpur 7 Ujjain 7 Barwani 3 Khargone 3 Chhindwara 2 Gwalior 2 Shivpuri 2 Vidisha 1 Details Awaited* 77 259 243 0 16 Gujarat District Cases Ahmadabad 76 Surat 18 Bhavnagar 13 Gandhinagar 12 Vadodara 12 Rajkot 9 Patan 5 Porbandar 3 Mahesana 2 Kachchh 2 Gir Somnath 2 Panch Mahals 1 Anand 1 Sabar Kantha 1 Jamnagar 1 Chhotaudepur 1 Morbi 1 Botad 1 Details Awaited* 80 241 62 198 60 26 1 17 1 Karnataka District Cases Bengaluru Urban 58 Mysuru 34 Bidar 10 Chikballapur 10 Uttar Kannad 10 Belagavi 7 Dakshin Kannad 7 Ballari 6 Kalaburagi 6 Bagalkot 5 Bengaluru Rural 5 Udupi 4 Mandya 3 Davangere 2 Gadag 1 Tumakuru 1 Kodagu 1 Dharwad 1 Chitradurga 1 Details Awaited* 9 181 148 28 5 Haryana District Cases Gurugram 33 Faridabad 14 Palwal 13 Nuh 10 Ambala 4 Panipat 4 Sirsa 3 Bhiwani 2 Panchkula 2 Hisar 1 Kaithal 1 Karnal 1 Rohtak 1 Sonipat 1 Details Awaited* 79 169 137 29 3 Jammu And Kashmir District Cases Srinagar 27 Bandipora 12 Badgam 8 Baramulla 7 Jammu 5 Udhampur 4 Pulwama 3 Rajauri 3 Shopian 2 Kupwara 1 Ganderbal 1 Details Awaited* 85 158 150 4 4 West Bengal District Cases Kolkata 31 Howrah 10 Medinipur East 7 Nadia 5 Kalimpong 5 Hooghly 4 Jalpaiguri 4 24 Paraganas North 3 24 Paraganas South 3 Purba Bardhaman 3 Paschim Bardhaman 2 Darjeeling 1 Medinipur West 1 Details Awaited* 37 116 13 95 13 16 5 Punjab District Cases S.a.s Nagar 23 Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar 18 Amritsar 10 Hoshiarpur 6 Jalandhar 6 Ludhiana 5 Mansa 5 Ropar 3 Fatehgarh Sahib 2 Pathankot 2 Sas Mohali 1 Moga 1 Barnala 1 Patiala 1 Faridkot 1 Kapurthala 1 Details Awaited* 15 101 89 4 8 Odisha District Cases Khordha 31 Bhadrak 3 Cuttack 2 Jajapur 1 Kalahandi 1 Kendrapara 1 Puri 1 Details Awaited* 4 44 2 41 2 2 1 Bihar District Cases Patna 5 Munger 4 Saharsa 2 Begusarai 1 Lakhisarai 1 Nalanda 1 Siwan 1 Details Awaited* 24 39 38 0 1 Uttarakhand District Cases Dehradun 13 Udam Singh Nagar 4 Nainital 3 Almora 1 Pauri Garhwal 1 Details Awaited* 13 35 30 5 0 Assam District Cases Golaghat 9 Marigaon 4 Nalbari 4 Goalpara 3 Cachar 1 Dhubri 1 Hailakandi 1 Kamrup 1 Karimganj 1 Lakhimpur 1 Kamrup Metro 1 South Salmara Mancachar 1 Details Awaited* 1 29 1 29 1 0 0 Chandigarh District Cases Chandigarh 18 18 11 7 0 Himachal Pradesh District Cases Kangra 3 Details Awaited* 15 18 15 2 1 Ladakh District Cases Leh Ladakh 11 Kargil 2 Details Awaited* 2 15 1 5 1 10 0 Jharkhand District Cases Details Awaited* 13 13 12 0 1 1 Andaman And Nicobar Islands District Cases North And Middle Andaman 7 South Andamans 3 Details Awaited* 1 11 11 0 0 Chhattisgarh District Cases Raipur 4 Bilaspur 1 Durg 1 Rajnandgaon 1 Details Awaited* 3 10 1 9 0 Goa District Cases North Goa 5 South Goa 1 Details Awaited* 1 7 7 0 0 Puducherry District Cases Mahe 1 Details Awaited* 4 5 4 1 0 Manipur District Cases Imphal West 1 Thoubal 1 2 1 1 0 Mizoram District Cases Aizawl 1 1 1 0 0 Tripura District Cases Gomati 1 1 1 0 0 Arunachal Pradesh District Cases Details Awaited* 1 1 1 0 0 Show more Show less Coronavirus Outbreak: Full CoverageCases in IndiaHelplinesFAQs

