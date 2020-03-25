Coronavirus: Class 1-9 students Will Be Promoted In Tamil Nadu

COVID-19: For +2 students who could not sit for write exam on March 24, exams will be separately held

All students from first to ninth standard in Tamil Nadu will be promoted considering the closure of schools to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said here on Wednesday.

Considering the welfare of students, who could not sit for their annual examinations due to closure of schools, Mr Palaniswami said he ordered the School Education Department to announce promotion of all students from first to ninth standard.

For plus-two students who could not sit for write exam on March 24, exams will be separately held and a date notified later, he said.

Read also:

Don't Believe Fake News: ICAI Official To On Postponement Of CA Exams

Coronavirus: Panjab University Issues Guidelines For Online Teaching

COVID-19: IIT Kharagpur Students Make Videos On WHO Guidelines In 12 Indian Languages

Coronavirus: Puducherry Cancels School Exams, Grants Automatic Promotion To Students

Lucknow University Postpones UP B.Ed. JEE, Resorts To Online Lectures

Click here for more Education News

