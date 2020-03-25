Lucknow University Postpones UP B.Ed. JEE, Resorts To Online Lectures

UP B.Ed. JEE exam has been postponed by the Lucknow University

The UP B.Ed. Joint Entrance Examination (UP B.Ed. JEE) has been postponed. The exam which was scheduled on April 8, 2020 has been tentatively rescheduled for April 22, 2020. The date, however, is subject to the instructions given by the competent authority.

Lucknow University, which is organizing the exam this year, has asked applicants to visit the University website regularly for updates.

UP B.Ed. Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) is held for admission to B.Ed. programme offered by 16 universities in the state. With the delay in the entrance exam, the result and consequently the counselling process will be delayed too.

The University has also resorted to e-learning resources to assist its students in their studies while on the lockdown.

The University has asked all its faculty members to provide lecture contents for uploading on the University's official website. The notes provided by the faculty members had also been uploaded on the home page of the website.

Lucknow University Online Lecture Link

The students can also consult their teachers on the phone or through other means like email. In case of any assistance, students can contact their Heads of Department.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yesterday, in his address to the nation announced 21 day complete lockdown. The lockdown includes all educational institutes too but exempts essential services.

