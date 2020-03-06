UP B.Ed. JEE 2020 Application Process Ends Today

UP B.Ed. JEE 2020 application process without late fine will end today

UP B.Ed. JEE 2020 application process will conclude today. UP B.Ed. Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) is held by Lucknow University for admission to B.Ed. programme offered by 16 universities in the state. Applicants who miss out the application date will still be able to apply for the exam till March 11 with a late fine.

UP B.Ed. JEE 2020 Application Link

The tentative date for UP B.Ed. JEE is April 8, 2020. The exam result will likely be released on May 11, 2020.

The counselling process for candidates who qualify in UP B.Ed. JEE will begin in June and the new academic session will begin in July.

The applicant must have scored minimum 50 per cent marks in graduation degree from a recognized university. In case of B.E. or B.Tech. degree, the minimum requirement is 55 per cent marks in degree programme.

For candidates belonging to SC and ST categories, there is no minimum percentage requirement. Visually impaired candidates will be given relaxation of 5 per cent marks in the graduation degree.

Eligible applicants will need to register first for the exam and then complete the application process. The application fee is Rs. 1500 for General and OBC categories and for candidates belonging to states other than Uttar Pradesh. The fee with late fine for these candidates will be Rs. 2000. The application fee for SC and ST categories is Rs. 750 without late fee and Rs. 1000 with late fee.

