Lucknow University Begins UP B.Ed. JEE 2020 Registration

UP B.Ed. JEE 2020: Lucknow University has begun the registration process

Lucknow University has opened the application window for Uttar Pradesh B.Ed. Joint Entrance Examination (UP B.Ed. JEE) 2020. While the registration process for UP B.Ed. JEE 2020 has begun on the Lucknow University website, the application process will begin on February 14, 2020. The last date to apply for the exam is March 6.

Applicants who miss the deadline can still apply for the exam with late fee till March 11.

The entrance exam will tentatively be held in April 8 and the result will tentatively be released by May 11, 2020.

Candidates who qualify the entrance exam will have to attend online counselling process for allotment of seat. The counselling process will begin on June 1, 2020.

The applicant must have scored minimum 50 per cent marks in graduation degree from a recognized university. In case of B.E. or B.Tech. degree, the minimum requirement is 55 per cent marks in degree programme. For candidates belonging to SC and ST categories, there is no minimum percentage requirement. Visually impaired candidates will be given relaxation of 5 per cent marks in the graduation degree.

Eligible applicants will need to register first for the exam and then complete the application process. The application fee is Rs. 1500 for General and OBC categories and for candidates belonging to states other than Uttar Pradesh. The fee with late fine for these candidates will be Rs. 2000. The application fee for SC and ST categories is Rs. 750 without late fee and Rs. 1000 with late fee.

