Lucknow University Extends Samarth Portal Data Upload Deadline To October 31

Lucknow University has extended the deadline for colleges to upload first-semester student data on the Samarth portal, allowing submissions until October 31.

As reported by The Times of India, colleges have been facing delays due to limited non-teaching staff and repeated technical interruptions on the portal - issues they say have slowed down the entire data entry exercise.

The Samarth platform is designed to digitise administrative workflows across universities, but many colleges say the process has become difficult to manage without adequate manpower.

Speaking to TOI, Anshu Kedia - general secretary of the Lucknow University Associated Colleges Teachers' Association (LUACTA) and principal of Khun Khun Ji Girls' Degree College - highlighted that clerical staff shortages are widespread. Kedia told TOI that colleges are struggling to handle bulk data entries for thousands of students, and more time is necessary to ensure that information is entered accurately. She urged the university to consider extending the deadline further by 15-20 days to avoid errors.

LUACTA president Manoj Pandey also pointed out the disparity in resources between the university and its affiliated colleges. He told TOI that while the university may have sufficient personnel and technical support, colleges are grappling with infrastructure gaps.

Pandey further claimed that glitches on the Samarth portal are affecting not just student record updates but also teacher promotion applications, which many faculty members have been unable to complete for months.

Registrar Bhavana Mishra, responding to the concerns, told TOI that the last date has already been pushed to October 31. She added that the university will review the situation after assessing progress and inputs from colleges.