Lucknow Amity Student Slapped '50-60 Times' On Campus, Video Viral

A second-year law student of Amity University in Lucknow was allegedly slapped "50-60 times" by his classmates inside a vehicle at the varsity's parking lot last month.

The incident, a video of which has gone viral, took place on August 26 when the victim, Shikhar Mukesh Kesarwani, arrived with a friend in her vehicle to attend classes.

The reason behind the assault could not be immediately ascertained. There was no immediate statement from Amity University at the time of filing this report.

Five students - Ayush Yadav, Jahnvi Mishra, Milay Banerjee, Vivek Singh and Aryaman Shukla - have been named in the First Information Report that was registered on the basis of a complaint by Shikhar's father Mukesh Kesarwani.

According to the victim's father, the incident has left his son - a student of BA LLB at the university in Malhaur - traumatised and he no longer attends college.

Providing details of the assault, Mukesh said his son was on his way to college on August 26 when he was picked up by a friend, Soumya Singh Yadav, in her vehicle at Hanhemann Chauraha.

As they reached the campus' parking lot, the accused student arrived at the spot and told Shikhar that they needed to talk to him about something. They entered Soumya's vehicle and for the next "45 minutes, threatened and verbally abused" the victim, he said.

"On August 11, my son underwent a ligament surgery. He was walking with the help of a stick. "Jahnvi Mishra and Ayush Yadav then slapped my son at least 50 to 60 times and also abused me and my parents. They also threatened to kill us," he said.

"During all this time, Vivek Singh and Milay Banerjee recorded the assault and circulated the video on the campus. They also broke my son's phone. When I visited the college, they threatened me and told me to never come again. They threatened to assault me in a similar way," he added.

The complainant sought strict action against the accused.

What Happened On August 26?

A video of an Amity University law student in UP's Lucknow being slapped by classmates atleast 26 times in over a minute has surfaced on social media. The trigger behind this incident is yet to be ascertained. pic.twitter.com/FssBFAvEuT — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 5, 2025

In the 101-second video, a female student, on the front passenger seat, is seen continuously slapping Shikhar on his left cheek while asking him to put his hand down ("haath neeche" (put your hand down) each time he attempts to escape the assault.

A male student on Shikhar's right is seen interrupting and asking the law student to keep his hands away. At one point, he aggressively pushes away Shikhar's right hand and delivers a blow on his right cheek, when the latter refuses to give in.

The male student, who is addressed as Ayush by the remaining students inside the vehicle, is then heard hurling abuses at Shikhar.

The female student then confronts Shikhar, saying "kya bola tha tumne (what did you say)? Character? Character?" and goes on to slap him a couple of more times.

Ayush interrupts again and threatens Shikhar to move his hand away. "Agar main maarna shuru karunga... haath neeche kar (If I start beating, put your hand down)," he is heard yelling at the victim.

"Character ka bola tha... haath neeche kar... You will talk about Jahnvi... You will talk about Soumya..," he says, as he continues to slap and verbally abuse Shikhar.

Another occupant in the car, whose face wasn't visible and was presumably recording the video, is heard saying that Shikhar has apologised and asks Ayush to stop the assault.

Ayush, however, appears indifferent and continues to assault the law student. He goes on to tell his friend, Aryaman, to hold Shikhar's left hand and then again slaps the victim for a couple of more times. He does not stop till at least two of his friends tell him that he has assaulted the student enough.

