Man Slaps Woman On Noida University Campus, Video Goes Viral

A video showing a man slapping a woman multiple times inside a university campus in Noida has gone viral on social media. The short clip, recorded from a building nearby, shows the man hitting the woman repeatedly while the two are in the middle of an argument. The video was reportedly shot inside Amity University located in Noida Sector 125.

In the 15-second video, the pair appear to be arguing. Within moments, the argument escalates and the man slaps the woman on her face twice. The woman puts up her hands to stop him but fails to resist his blows. The woman sits down on a nearby platform while the man begins to walk away from her. As she follows him, he turns around and hits her again.

The Noida police said they have taken cognizance of the viral video and started an investigation into the matter. "Taking cognizance of the said video, the concerned authorities have been directed to investigate and take necessary action," they wrote in a post on X.

Senior Noida police officer Vidyasagar said that the Sector 126 police has been directed to investigate and take necessary action. The police team is also examining the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the university campus.