Amity University Launches World's First School Of AI To Bridge India's Skill Gap

Amity University has launched the School of AI, announced as the world's first initiative of its kind, aiming to make Artificial Intelligence learning accessible, practical, and relevant for professionals across industries. The launch comes at a time when AI is transforming every sector, and the demand for AI skills has become the need of hour.

According to the India Skills Report 2026, India's employability rate has reached 56.35%, but only one in five youth have engaged in AI-related skilling. With industries increasingly moving towards automation, non-technical professionals represent the country's largest untapped AI-ready talent pool-a gap the School of AI intends to fill.

India accounts for 16% of global AI talent, and Amity's initiative seeks to channel this expertise into domain-specific outcomes for sectors including BFSI, healthcare, HR, education, and more. By translating AI concepts into practical applications, the program targets enhanced productivity and innovation across workplaces, classrooms, hospitals, and boardrooms.

The School of AI offers 11 short certificate programmes, combining self-paced learning with live interactive sessions conducted every fortnight by AI practitioners and industry experts. Designed for non-technical learners, the courses focus on real-world applications of AI without requiring coding knowledge, emphasising not just what AI can do, but how it can be applied within specific professional contexts.

"Artificial Intelligence is now about more than automating tasks. It is reshaping roles, pedagogy, skills, and expectations," said Ajit Chauhan, Chairman, Amity University Online. "Through the School of AI, we aim to humanize AI education, making it relevant for teachers, doctors, HR professionals, CEOs-anyone whose work can benefit from intelligent technologies. Our vision is to make every learner fluent in the language of AI, not as a machine's language, but as a human one."

By broadening AI access to non-technical roles, the School of AI aims to democratise intelligent technologies, helping professionals become more productive, creative, and stress-free while keeping human learning at the centre.

