Meet 23-Year-Old Techie Who Quit Amazon For Rs 3.52 Crore AI Job At Meta

In today's rapidly evolving tech job market, skills in Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are among the most in-demand, offering highly lucrative opportunities. Tech giants such as Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and Meta are recruiting professionals with expertise in these areas, often offering substantial compensation packages.

Amid this technology-driven landscape, 23-year-old Indian-American machine learning software engineer Manoj Tumu recently quit a well-paying job at Amazon to join Meta for a new role with a package exceeding $400,000 (Rs 3.36 crore), attracted by Meta's AI projects.

In an essay for Business Insider, Tumu shared insights and advice for young aspirants aiming to build careers in AI and ML. He emphasised that a strong resume and relevant professional experience outweigh personal projects. He highlighted the importance of internships during college, noting that practical experience enhances knowledge and strengthens a candidate's profile.

Tumu also described his approach to job applications. Rather than relying on referrals, he applied directly through company websites and LinkedIn, submitting carefully tailored resumes.

Tips For Interviews

According to Tumu, thorough preparation is crucial to succeed in interviews. Lack of preparation can be a significant barrier for job seekers. He suggested customising answers to reflect a company's values, as he did while preparing for Amazon's leadership principles and Meta's corporate culture. His interview process at Meta included a screening call, followed by four to six rounds of coding, machine learning, and behavioral assessments over six weeks.

Career Decisions That Paid Off

Reflecting on his early career, Tumu admitted he missed out on internships but secured a contract role after graduation. When choosing between traditional software engineering and machine learning, he opted for the lower-paying machine learning role, aligning with his interests. That choice, he said, eventually opened doors to higher-paying opportunities, culminating in his current position at Meta.