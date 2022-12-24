Video: Noida College Students Do Drift Stunt In 2 SUVs, Cops Investigating

The cars were allegedly being driven by Amity University students.

A viral video of two college students performing stunts in white Toyota Fortuner cars on an empty road in Uttar Pradesh's Noida has triggered a police probe for possibly endangering lives.

The video clip, set to a racy Punjabi rap song, shows two SUVs, allegedly being driven by Amity University students, doing dangerous 360 degree drift stunts side by side on a road. One of the cars then repeats the stunt at a parking space on the road. A man can be seen recording the video on his phone.

The incident is reportedly from Sector 126, Noida, and the police are investigating it now.

The students were reportedly doing it to go viral and gain followers on social media.