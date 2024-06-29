Lucknow University Releases UG Entrance Test Schedule, Check Details

Lucknow University UGET 2024: Candidates can download their admit cards by July 8.
Lucknow University UGET 2024: The University of Lucknow has announced the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2024 exam schedule for admission. The exam is held to get admission into various undergraduate (UG) programs at the university. UGET 2024 will start on July 11 and end on July 18. Interested candidates can download their admit cards by visiting the official website, lkouniv.ac.in. They are required to enter their login ID to access their admit cards.
Candidates can download their admit cards by July 8, as per the official notification.
Lucknow University UGET 2024: Steps to Download Admit Card
- Go to the Lucknow University's official website, lkouniv.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on the login link
- Enter your login credentials
- Check the UGET 2024 admit card
- Save and print it for future reference
Meanwhile, the dates of admission for BA (Yoga), B.Sc. (Yoga), B.Voc., and Shastri will be released soon.
The results will be declared on July 20, and the counselling process will start on July 25, as per the schedule.
Lucknow University UGET 2024: Exam Dates
- BCom (NEP): July 11
- BCom (H): July 11
- BCA: July 12
- BSc (Maths): July 12
- BBA: July 13
- LLB (Integrated 5 year): July 13
- BA (NEP): July 14
- DPharma: July 15
- BSc (Biology): July 15
- BElEd: July 16
- BVA, BFA: July 16
- BJMC: July 18
- BSc (Agriculture): July 18
However, the date for filling the online admission form for Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) programs of Lucknow University for the session 2024-25 has been extended till June 30. Students are required to visit the official website for more updates.