Lucknow University Invites Applications For 128 Faculty Posts

Lucknow University Recruitment 2023: Those interested can submit their applications at lkouniv.ac.in.

The University of Lucknow is currently accepting applications for faculty positions. The recruitment drive aims to fill 128 vacancies. Those who are interested and eligible can submit their applications online through the official website, lkouniv.ac.in. The registration process will commence on November 17, 2023, and candidates have until December 7, 2023, to apply for the positions.

Vacancy details:

Assistant Professor: 84 positions

Associate Professor: 29 positions

Professor: 13 positions

Director: 2 positions

Eligibility criteria:

Aspiring candidates are advised to review the educational qualifications and age limits in the detailed notification provided on the official website.

Selection process:

The selection process includes an interview round. Original certificates are required during the interview.

Application fees:



Application fees are set at Rs 1,500- for UR/OBC/EWS candidates and Rs 1,200 for SC/ST candidates, with online payment as the accepted mode of transaction.

Additional details:

The university reserves the right to modify, reschedule, cancel, or suspend the recruitment process without specifying any reason. The University's decisions are conclusive, and no appeals on this matter will be entertained.

For further details, candidates can refer to the official website of Lucknow University.