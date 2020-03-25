Don't Believe Fake News: ICAI Official To On Postponement Of CA Exams

ICAI official has said that CA exam postponement news is fake

In response to a tweet by a CA student, the CCM of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has said that the CA exam dates being circulated on WhatsApp or other media is fake.

A Twitter user, today, tweeted an image of a notice about the rescheduled dates for CA exams in May. The user said that fake messages were being circulated about new dates for CA exam on whatsapp and requested that ICAI should update the dates on its official website or communicate it through its official Twitter handle soon.

Sir getting fake msgs like these on whatsapp now. Please update as soon as possible via your twitter or icai website pic.twitter.com/NgtbGPfA0O — Gaurav Jain (@gjain197) March 25, 2020

To this, Mr. Khandelwal said that it was fake news and notification and CA students should not rely on such messages.

It's fake news and notification ,pls don't rely on such message https://t.co/tTCr4W15r9 — DHIRAJ KHANDELWAL (@kdhiraj123) March 25, 2020

ICAI had earlier also released a notice telling students to not be "swayed by any misleading communications spreading through internet by unscrupulous sources." At the current juncture, the Institute also said the situation arising out of impact of COVID 19 is far from clear and the exact situation may be known in next few days' time only.

On Saturday, an official from the Institute has said the body will analyze the situation in mid-April and will make an appropriate decision regarding the conducting of its May examinations.

Click here for more Education News