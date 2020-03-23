CA May Exam 2020: ICAI Announcement For Students Over COVID-19 Outbreak

COVID-19: ICAI asked the students to not to be "swayed by any misleading communications " on May CA exams

After queries are being received from the students about dates or possible postponement of conduct of May 2020 CA exams, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or ICAI asked the students to not to be "swayed by any misleading communications spreading through internet by unscrupulous sources." At the current juncture, the Institute also said the situation arising out of impact of COVID 19 is far from clear and the exact situation may be known in next few days' time only.

On Saturday, an official from the Institute has said the body will analyse the situation in mid-April and will make an appropriate decision regarding the conducting of its May examinations.

The ICAI has also said the ICAI website is the only source for the authenticity of the information regarding the May 2020 CA exams and should not rely upon details circulating over social media.

Here is full text of the announcement made by ICAI for the students who are awaiting the May 2020 CA exams:

"Dear Students,

We are currently witnessing the impact of COVID 19 Pandemic in India; the exact nature and outreach of which is yet un-folding and this has resulted in public distancing and situation of mass lockdown in some of the States. We at ICAI do understand that the overall environment with regard to safety and hygiene is of utmost importance and the Institute is keeping a close tab on the developments taking place arising out of the current COVID 19 influence on day-to-day basis. Meanwhile, for the benefit of the students many steps like e-learning, video lectures and certain relaxation in GMCS/ITT for those, whose May 2020 attempts were getting affected; have already been given the option to change the Centre of Examination which Window closes on 23rd March, 2020.

Queries are being received from the students about dates/ possible postponement of conduct of May 2020 ICAI examinations. However, at the current juncture the situation arising out of impact of COVID 19 is far from clear and the exact situation may be known in next few days' time only.

You may kindly be rest assured that the Institute stands committed for the welfare of its students and will take all suitable steps as and when the situation become more clearer and in the overall interest of its dear students. In the meantime, the students may concentrate on their studies for May 2020 ICAI Examinations and be not swayed by any misleading communications spreading through internet by unscrupulous sources. Students may also note that ICAI website is the only source for the authenticity of the information and should not rely upon details circulating over social media".

