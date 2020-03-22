CA May exams on schedule, will analyse the situation in mid-April: Official after coronavirus outbreak

An official from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the professional body which conducts the Chartered Accountant (CA) exams in the country, said the body will analyse the situation in mid-April and will make an appropriate decision regarding the conducting of its May examinations. The response from the official came as several academic, competitive and recruitment examinations scheduled in the upcoming weeks have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. On Saturday, India's coronavirus count crossed the 300-mark as the country recorded biggest jump in a single day in the figures with over 70 fresh cases reported from different parts.

The ICAI, on Friday said that it will re-open the application window of CA May 2020 exam and allow candidates to change the exam centres, group and medium of exam. Candidates can make the changes till March 23. This has been decided after the institute received requests from students to change exam centres.

In a related notification, the Institute the candidates who were to take admission in Practical Training on or before April 30, 2020, but are not able to admit in Practical Training due to non-completion of Orientation Course and IT Training will be allowed to take admission in Practical Training on or before April 30, 2020, and complete Orientation Course and IT Training on or before August 31, 2020, and thereafter be allowed to appear in Final examination to be held in November, 2022.

Meanwhile, after noticing some videos which were ambiguous on the May CA exam dates, an official said such video "just brings anxiety in the students n waste their time by being watching so many of such videos, when no such confirmation is officially declared , who are they to confuse the students".

