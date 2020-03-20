COVID-19: ICAI Allows CA Students To Change Exam Centre

ICAI CA exam will be held from May 2 to May 18.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will re-open the application window of CA May 2020 exam and allow candidates to change the exam centres, group and medium of exam. The facility will open on March 21. Candidates can make the changes till March 23. This has been decided after the institute received requests from students to change exam centres.

Application forms can be edited at icai.org.

"In view of the ongoing spurt of the COVID-19 virus and in the interest of the well-being of students who have already submitted online examination application for May 2020 Examinations, it has been decided, as a proactive measure, to reopen the online facility for seeking change of examination centre / group / medium for appearing in the Chartered Accountants Examinations scheduled in the month of May 2020," ICAI said in a notification which is available on its official website.

"Candidates are advised to take note of the above carefully and take advantage of this re-opening of on-line facility being made available appropriately," Additional Secretary, ICAI has said.

ICAI CA May exam registration was held till May 4. The exam will be held at 207 centres nationwide and also at five centres overseas--Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu and Muscat.

Also in view of the coronavirus outbreak, ICAI has postponed classes and programmes till April 15.

