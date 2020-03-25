Coronavirus: CBSE Extends School Affiliation Application Deadline

Coronavirus: CBSE extends application deadline for school affiliation till April 30

After receiving representations from various stake holders, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to extend the application deadline for affiliation by schools due to the coronavirus outbreak. According to a statement released by the Board, the affiliation application forms can now be submitted till April 30 without any late fee.

As per the norms, the period for applying for affiliation under various categories, including fresh affiliation, upgradation, switch-over from other board or extension of affiliation for session 2021-22 for all applicant schools is up to March 31 with requisite fee.

"In this connection the Board is in receipt of various representations from the schools mentioning problems faced by the school for submission of application for affiliation in stipulated time period in view of current COVID-19 situation," the Board said in a statement.

"Therefore, to ensure fulfillment of various Govt. advisories and directive on current COVID-19 situation and a measure of abundant precautions, the competent authority of the Board after due consideration has accorded approval for extension of date of submission of application under various categories i.e fresh affiliation/Upgradation/ Switch over from other Board/Extension of Affiliation for session 2021-22 without any late fee till 30.04.2020," the statement added.

The government on Tuesday announced a 21-day total lockdown in the country to break the chain of transmission of coronavirus, which has infected over 560 in India.

Read also:

Let COVID-19 Not Stop You From Learning: 10 HRD-UGC Initiatives For Online Learning

Coronavirus: Class 1-9 students Will Be Promoted In Tamil Nadu

Don't Believe Fake News: ICAI Official To On Postponement Of CA Exams

Coronavirus: Panjab University Issues Guidelines For Online Teaching

COVID-19: IIT Kharagpur Students Make Videos On WHO Guidelines In 12 Indian Languages

Click here for more Education News