Consortium Of National Law Universities Withdraws Two Questions From CLAT 2024

The result of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024 to be announced tomorrow will be out of 118 marks in place of the previously announced 120 marks. The decision comes after the Consortium of National Law University released the final answer key for the CLAT 2024 today.

In an official notification released on the CLAT 2024 website, the consortium mentioned that the evaluation of candidates for the CLAT 2024 UG shall be out of 118 marks in place of the originally announced 120 marks.

The marks have been reduced because one question in English Language Section and one question in Legal Reasoning Section is withdrawn. Also, the answer for one question in legal reasoning section is modified.

Similarly for the CLAT PG, the Consortium has also modified the answer for one question.

The notification read, "The recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee, which reviewed the objections to the questions and answer keys received from the candidates, were placed before the Oversight Committee for its decision. The Oversight Committee considered those recommendations and finally recommended the following changes/modifications in the Question Booklets and Answer Keys for CLAT 2024."

The Executive Council of the Consortium of National Law Universities reviewed those recommendations received from the Oversight Committee and approved the changes/modifications recommended by the Oversight Committee.

The CLAT results will be announced on December 10, 2023. Candidates who had appeared for the exam will be able to check the results on the official website by entering their login details.