Company Secretary Professional, Executive Exam Results To Be Out On This Date

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the results for the Company Secretary Programme (Syllabus 2017 and Syllabus 2022) Examinations, December, 2024 Session on Tuesday February 25, 2025. The result for the Professional programme will be announced at 11 am while that of Executive programme will be out by 2 pm. Once released, the results along with individual candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the institute's website: www.icsi.edu

The formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme Examination (Syllabus 2017 and Syllabus 2021 will be uploaded on the website of the institute immediately after declaration of result. The institute will not issue any physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement to the students.

Whereas, the Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme (Syllabus 2017 and Syllabus 2022) Examination will be despatched to the candidates on their registered address soon after declaration of the result. Candidates who do not receive the physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement within 30 days of declaration of result may contact the institute at, exom@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars.

The Company Secretary December 2024 session exam was scheduled from December 21-30, 2024.

The next exam for Professional Programme (Syllabus 2017 and Syllabus 2022) and Executive Programme (Syllabus 2022) will be held from June 1, 2025 to June 10, 2025. The online Examination enrollment form together with requisite examination fee can be submitted from February 26 ,2025.