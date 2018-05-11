Commonwealth Online Platform To Boost Digital Education Skills An intergovernmental organisation created by the Commonwealth Heads of Government has launched an online platform that can help both teachers and students to improve their digital education skills.

Share EMAIL PRINT Commonwealth Online Platform To Boost Digital Education Skills New Delhi: To create an enabling environment and culture of lifelong learning, an intergovernmental organisation created by the Commonwealth Heads of Government has launched an online platform that can help both teachers and students to improve their digital education skills. The platform, launched by the Commonwealth of Learning (COL), is designed to assist teachers and students to assess their digital education skills, learn digital education skills based on areas that need improvements, and receive a certificate according to their depth of understanding - beginner, intermediate or fluent.



Named Commonwealth Digital Education Leadership Training in Action (C-DELTA), the platform allows students and teachers to develop communities and demonstrate their effective use of digital education tools, and thereby influence others as leaders in digital education skills, COL said in a statement on Friday.



"Digital Education skills will be the primary skills for success in the 21st century. Through this platform, COL intends to strengthen the digital education skills environment in the Commonwealth," said Sanjaya Mishra, COL's e-learning specialist.



To support the adoption of C-DELTA, the British Columbia, Canada-headquartered organisation said it would work with the governments and educational institutions of the Commonwealth member-states.



The curriculum framework for C-DELTA has been developed in collaboration with the Centre for Innovation in Learning and Teaching and the University of Cape Town, South Africa.



The modules have been developed by experts and peer-reviewed by an advisory group from across the Commonwealth, the statement added.



Click here for more



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



To create an enabling environment and culture of lifelong learning, an intergovernmental organisation created by the Commonwealth Heads of Government has launched an online platform that can help both teachers and students to improve their digital education skills. The platform, launched by the Commonwealth of Learning (COL), is designed to assist teachers and students to assess their digital education skills, learn digital education skills based on areas that need improvements, and receive a certificate according to their depth of understanding - beginner, intermediate or fluent.Named Commonwealth Digital Education Leadership Training in Action (C-DELTA), the platform allows students and teachers to develop communities and demonstrate their effective use of digital education tools, and thereby influence others as leaders in digital education skills, COL said in a statement on Friday."Digital Education skills will be the primary skills for success in the 21st century. Through this platform, COL intends to strengthen the digital education skills environment in the Commonwealth," said Sanjaya Mishra, COL's e-learning specialist.To support the adoption of C-DELTA, the British Columbia, Canada-headquartered organisation said it would work with the governments and educational institutions of the Commonwealth member-states.The curriculum framework for C-DELTA has been developed in collaboration with the Centre for Innovation in Learning and Teaching and the University of Cape Town, South Africa.The modules have been developed by experts and peer-reviewed by an advisory group from across the Commonwealth, the statement added. Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter