Commonwealth Online Platform To Boost Digital Education Skills

Named Commonwealth Digital Education Leadership Training in Action (C-DELTA), the platform allows students and teachers to develop communities and demonstrate their effective use of digital education tools, and thereby influence others as leaders in digital education skills, COL said in a statement on Friday.
"Digital Education skills will be the primary skills for success in the 21st century. Through this platform, COL intends to strengthen the digital education skills environment in the Commonwealth," said Sanjaya Mishra, COL's e-learning specialist.
To support the adoption of C-DELTA, the British Columbia, Canada-headquartered organisation said it would work with the governments and educational institutions of the Commonwealth member-states.
The curriculum framework for C-DELTA has been developed in collaboration with the Centre for Innovation in Learning and Teaching and the University of Cape Town, South Africa.
The modules have been developed by experts and peer-reviewed by an advisory group from across the Commonwealth, the statement added.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)