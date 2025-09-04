Australian Bank Fires Employee After 25 Years, Replaces Her With AI She Helped Train

A woman who worked for 25 years at Australia's largest bank has revealed that she unintentionally helped train the artificial intelligence (AI) system that eventually replaced her, according to News Corp Australia. Kathryn Sullivan was made redundant from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) in July, along with 44 other employees. This marked the first time job cuts were directly linked to the bank's use of AI technology.

Speaking at an AI symposium in Canberra, Ms. Sullivan shared that she was unaware her role in creating scripts and testing the responses for the bank's AI chatbot, called Bumblebee, would lead to her losing her job.

Her story highlights the growing impact of AI on traditional jobs and raises concerns about how technology is changing the workplace.

"We knew that messaging would eventually be sent offshore, but never in my wildest dream did I expect to be made redundant after 25 years with the company," she told News Corp Australia.

"Inadvertently, I was training a chatbot that took my job."

Ms Sullivan, 63, had expected to be redeployed after her role training the bot was finished but instead was told she was no longer required.

She said on Thursday the initial reaction to news she was being made redundant was "shock".

"While I embrace the use of AI and I can see a purpose for it in the workplace and outside, I believe there needs to be some sort of regulation to prevent copyright (infringements) ... or replacing humans.