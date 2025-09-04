"Ridiculous": US Man Slams H-1B Policy After Indian Friend Forced To Leave Country

An American data scientist, Nathan Platter from Minneapolis, criticised the H-1B visa policy after his Indian friend was forced to leave the US. The policy requires H-1B visa holders who lose their jobs to find new employment or leave the country within 60 days. Despite completing her undergraduate and master's degrees in the US and working there for two years, she could not secure a new job with visa sponsorship and had to return to India.

Platter highlighted that his friend contributed significantly to the US economy, working long hours and paying taxes. He expressed frustration over the policy forcing her to uproot her life in Austin, Texas, saying, "We let her study here. Work here. Pay taxes here. And now we're kicking her out?"

The current H-1B rules allow a 60-day grace period for visa holders to find new employment or change their status after losing a job.

However, experts point out that this period is often too short, making it difficult to secure another sponsoring employer. Platter called for reforms to better retain international talent, warning that the US risks losing skilled workers to competitor countries due to these strict rules.

"This policy is ridiculous. We're educating brilliant minds and then handing them to our global competitors. Startups lose. Landlords lose. Cities lose. America loses. We need better ways to retain international talent. H1B needs a complete overhaul. Not next year, now," he wrote in a LinkedIn post.