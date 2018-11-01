CMAT 2019 Registration Begins

CMAT 2019: Online Application, How To Apply, Exam Date

Registration process for the first NTA led CMAT has begun. The National Testing Agency (NTA), will conduct online registration for Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) till December 1, 2018 and the exam will be held on January 28, 2019. The CMAT exam, which was conducted by AICTE till 2018 edition, will be for the first time be conducted by the new exam conducting body this year onwards. Last year, the exam was conducted in January and results were out by February/ March 2018.

Click here to apply for CMAT 2019

Graduates in any discipline can apply for CMAT. Final year students are also eligible to apply.

CMAT comprises of questions from Quantitative Techniques & Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension and General Awareness. The question paper will consist of 400 marks in total and 100 questions.

The duration of the exam will be 180 minutes.

'At the test venue, each candidate will be seated at a desk with a computer terminal and will be provided with a scratch paper for calculations. After the test, candidate must leave the scratch paper at the desk. Rough work cannot be done on any other paper/ sheet, as nothing will be allowed inside the testing room. No breaks will be given during the test,' as per the exam guidelines set in the previous exam.

After the declaration of CMAT results, there will be an All India Merit List and a State Merit List.

