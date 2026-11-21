CLAT 2027 Admit Card: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027 admit card has been released today, November 21, 2026, by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) for undergraduate and postgraduate applicants. Candidates appearing for the examination can now download their hall ticket by logging in to the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

To access the admit card, applicants are required to use their mobile number and password. Once downloaded, candidates must take a printout of their admit card and carry it on the day of the examination as it acts as an entry ticket.

The CLAT 2027 examination is all set to be conducted on December 6, 2026, in pen-and-paper mode. The exam will be held for two hours from 2 pm to 4 pm.

CLAT 2027 Admit Card: Know How to Download

Mentioned below are steps for the registered candidates on how to access the examination hall ticket:

Step 1: Visit the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: Now on the homepage, click on the CLAT 2027 tab present at the top of the page.

Step 3: Once clicked, now log in to the portal using mobile number and password.

Step 4: The CLAT 2027 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Verify the details mentioned on it.

Download the admit card and save it for future reference.

The admit card contains important details such as name, roll number, photograph, signature, exam centre address, exam timings and important exam guidelines. These details must be verified and in case of discrepancies candidates must reach out to the authority and get them rectified before the examination date.

The exam-conducting body has released a notice stating that they have received reports where people are claiming to offer CLAT question papers in exchange for money. The conducting body clarified that such claims made by the third parties are fraud and should be treated as fraudulent. They have advised the public not to make payments, share their personal and financial information, or engage with persons making such offers.

Candidates are requested to share any screenshots, URLs, account details, payment requests or other relevant material relating to such posts at clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in.