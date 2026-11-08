CLAT 2027 Mock Test Dates Announced: Check Schedule, Important Instructions

CLAT 2027 Mock Test: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU's) has released the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027 mock test schedule for Undergraduate and Postgraduate applicants. Candidates appearing for the CLAT exam can now download the notice from the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. According to the dates announced the mock tests will be conducted twice for the applicants.

The first mock test will be conducted on November 10, 2026 and the second mock test will be held on November 20, 2026 in online mode. With the help of the mock test candidates will be able to test their knowledge for the actual exam and how well they have prepared for it. The mock test gives an idea of the way the exam will be conducted along with the examination pattern and weightage.

Click here to read official notice

CLAT 2027 Mock Test: Important Instructions

Candidates must check the important guidelines that need to be followed while taking the mock test.

The test will be conducted for two hours.

The paper will consist of a total of 120 questions and each question carries one mark.

There is also negative mark provision, in case of incorrect option 0.25 mark will be deducted. No mark will be deducted for unanswered questions.

Before attempting the test, candidates must make sure their internet connection is stable and reliable.

Once candidates have completed their sample test they can review their scores and performance. They can also take the mock test as many times as they want.

Once done taking the test, click the 'Submit' button to submit the answers and review the score. Candidates must not click the 'Submit' button until they have completed the attempt, as doing so will end their current test session.

The actual CLAT 2027 exam will be conducted on December 6, 2026 in offline mode from 2 pm to 4 pm.