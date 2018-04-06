Class 10 Board Exam Results: Here's Where You Can Check Every State board and CBSE, ICSE will host their results at results.nic.in and results.gov.in. While many Boards will also host the results on their official websites, third party websites will host the results for many other Boards.

Class 10 Boards (Including State Boards, CBSE, ICSE) Official Websites CBSE cbse.nic.in ICSE cisce.org Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh bse.ap.gov.in Directorate of Higher & Technical Education, Arunachal Pradesh apdhte.nic.in Board of Secondary Education, Assam sebaonline.org Bihar School Examination Board biharboard.ac.in Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education gbshse.gov.in Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education cgbse.nic.in Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board gseb.org Board of School Education, Haryana bseh.org.in Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education hpbose.org Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education jkbose.jk.gov.in Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board kseeb.kar.nic.in Kerala Secondary Education Examination Board keralapareekshabhavan.in Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh mpbse.nic.in Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in Board of Secondary Education, Manipur bsem.nic.in Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura mbose.in Mizoram Board of School Education mbse.edu.in Nagaland Board of School Education nbsenagaland.com Board of Secondary Education, Odisha bseodisha.ac.in Punjab School Education Board pseb.ac.in Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu dge.tn.gov.in Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana bse.telangana.gov.in Tripura Board of Secondary Education tbse.in Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad upmsp.edu.in Uttarakhand Board of School Education ubse.uk.gov.in West Bengal Board of Secondary Education wbbse.org



Different State boards will start releasing class 10 exam results soon. Students who have appeared for the exam this year can find the list of all result websites here. Every State board and CBSE, ICSE will host their results at results.nic.in and results.gov.in. While many Boards will also host the results on their official websites, third party websites like indiaresults.com, examresults.net will host the results for many other Boards like Punjab School Education Board. For Andhra Pradesh and Telangana boards, the popular result portal is manabadi.com.