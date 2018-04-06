Class 10 Board Exam Results: Here's Where You Can Check

Every State board and CBSE, ICSE will host their results at results.nic.in and results.gov.in. While many Boards will also host the results on their official websites, third party websites will host the results for many other Boards.

Different State boards will start releasing class 10 exam results soon. Students who have appeared for the exam this year can find the list of all result websites here.

 
Class 10 Boards (Including State Boards, CBSE, ICSE)Official Websites
CBSEcbse.nic.in
ICSEcisce.org
Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradeshbse.ap.gov.in
Directorate of Higher & Technical Education, Arunachal Pradeshapdhte.nic.in
Board of Secondary Education, Assamsebaonline.org
Bihar School Examination Boardbiharboard.ac.in
Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Educationgbshse.gov.in
Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Educationcgbse.nic.in
Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Boardgseb.org
Board of School Education, Haryanabseh.org.in
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Educationhpbose.org
Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Educationjkbose.jk.gov.in
Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Boardkseeb.kar.nic.in
Kerala Secondary Education Examination Boardkeralapareekshabhavan.in
Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradeshmpbse.nic.in
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Educationmahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in
Board of Secondary Education, Manipurbsem.nic.in
Meghalaya Board of School Education, Turambose.in
Mizoram Board of School Educationmbse.edu.in
Nagaland Board of School Educationnbsenagaland.com
Board of Secondary Education, Odishabseodisha.ac.in
Punjab School Education Boardpseb.ac.in
Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthanrajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadudge.tn.gov.in
Directorate of Government Examinations, Telanganabse.telangana.gov.in
Tripura Board of Secondary Educationtbse.in
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishadupmsp.edu.in
Uttarakhand Board of School Educationubse.uk.gov.in
West Bengal Board of Secondary Educationwbbse.org


