Class 10 Board Exam Results: Here's Where You Can Check

Comments
|Class 10 Boards (Including State Boards, CBSE, ICSE)
|Official Websites
|CBSE
|cbse.nic.in
|ICSE
|cisce.org
|Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh
|bse.ap.gov.in
|Directorate of Higher & Technical Education, Arunachal Pradesh
|apdhte.nic.in
|Board of Secondary Education, Assam
|sebaonline.org
|Bihar School Examination Board
|biharboard.ac.in
|Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education
|gbshse.gov.in
|Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education
|cgbse.nic.in
|Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board
|gseb.org
|Board of School Education, Haryana
|bseh.org.in
|Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education
|hpbose.org
|Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education
|jkbose.jk.gov.in
|Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board
|kseeb.kar.nic.in
|Kerala Secondary Education Examination Board
|keralapareekshabhavan.in
|Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh
|mpbse.nic.in
|Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education
|mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in
|Board of Secondary Education, Manipur
|bsem.nic.in
|Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura
|mbose.in
|Mizoram Board of School Education
|mbse.edu.in
|Nagaland Board of School Education
|nbsenagaland.com
|Board of Secondary Education, Odisha
|bseodisha.ac.in
|Punjab School Education Board
|pseb.ac.in
|Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan
|rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
|Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu
|dge.tn.gov.in
|Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana
|bse.telangana.gov.in
|Tripura Board of Secondary Education
|tbse.in
|Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad
|upmsp.edu.in
|Uttarakhand Board of School Education
|ubse.uk.gov.in
|West Bengal Board of Secondary Education
|wbbse.org