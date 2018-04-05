Andhra Pradesh Inter Results Expected Next Week: Reports Last year, BIE AP inter results were declared on 13 April 2017.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT BIE AP Inter Results 2018: Know How To Check New Delhi: Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIE AP) is likely to declare the results of intermediate (class 12) exam on 12 April, according to reports. Tentative dates for Andhra Pradesh inter results have been given by result hosting websites indiaresults.com and examresults.net. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result at the official website of the Board or else at the result hosting websites. For last session, the



AP Inter results will be announced for general and vocational courses. Examination was held in February-March 2018. Due to large number of candidates waiting for the result, server related issues may arise. Candidates should therefore wait for a while instead of getting anxious. Official websites must be preferred for checking the result.



This year more than 4 lakh candidates had appeared for the class 12 exam.



As of now, no such dates has been declared for AP SSC results, exams of which was conducted by Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSE AP).



The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh, popularly known as BIEAP, conducts the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Public Examinations. The board was established with a vision to impart world class education in the State.



Click here for more



Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIE AP) is likely to declare the results of intermediate (class 12) exam on 12 April, according to reports. Tentative dates for Andhra Pradesh inter results have been given by result hosting websites indiaresults.com and examresults.net. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result at the official website of the Board or else at the result hosting websites. For last session, the BIE AP had declared the inter results on 13 April 2017 AP Inter results will be announced for general and vocational courses. Examination was held in February-March 2018. Due to large number of candidates waiting for the result, server related issues may arise. Candidates should therefore wait for a while instead of getting anxious. Official websites must be preferred for checking the result.This year more than 4 lakh candidates had appeared for the class 12 exam.As of now, no such dates has been declared for AP SSC results, exams of which was conducted by Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSE AP). The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh, popularly known as BIEAP, conducts the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Public Examinations. The board was established with a vision to impart world class education in the State.Click here for more Education News